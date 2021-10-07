DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 This Week; How To Change Course, College

Image credit: Shutterstock How to change subject, college in DU admission 2021 (rep

DU admission: Delhi University will release the consolidated second cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on October 9, 2021. Candidates can apply for admission under the second cut-off list from October 11 to October 13. DU has received 59,525 applications for admission against the first cut-off list. According to the official data shared by the university, 17,913 students have paid the admission fees and 12,774 applications have been approved by colleges.

In a specific cut-off admission round, a candidate is not allowed to change the programme and college choice but in subsequent cut-off lists, he or she can apply for a different programme and college.

Candidates who have not applied in the first round and become eligible to apply in the second round can participate in the admission process following the regular guidelines.

Candidates whose admissions were approved in the first round but did not pay the fees and want to change college and/or programme will have to cancel the previously approved application and apply again. Click here to know more about the online admission process.

A non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged.

For candidates who took admission and paid the fee but now want to withdraw can do so by paying the cancellation fee. The remaining amount paid for admission will be reflected in the wallet. The fee will be adjusted if admission is approved in a subsequent round and they will have to pay only the balance fee. If the fee in the latter college is less, the balance will be refunded to the account.

“Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was “Rejected” in that cutoff list will be considered as Fresh Candidates,” an official statement said.

When applying for admission, the candidate must ensure her or his best of four or three falls within the declared cut-off. For Example, If the first cut-off of a programme at a college is 98 per cent in the first list and 97 per cent in the second list, then to apply for the programme in the second cut-off, the candidate’s best of four must be greater than equal to 97 per cent but less than 98 per cent in the second list.

If a candidate was meeting the cut-off requirement of a college+course in a round but did not take admission, he or she will not be allowed to take admission in a subsequent round, unless the cut-off remains unchanged for that college+course in the subsequent rounds.

The cancellation option is available only once in a particular cut-off admission round. If a candidate cancels his/her admission in a round, she/he will not be able to apply again in the same cut-off.

“Admission once cancelled/withdrawn will not be restored under any circumstances. The sole responsibility of cancellation/withdrawal of admission, for whatever reason/ circumstances will be of the candidate only,” the Delhi University said.