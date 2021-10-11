DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021: Over 29,000 Applications Received On Day 1 Of Admission; 2,593 Approved

Over 29,000 applications received on Day 1 of admission against DU 2nd cut-off

The University of Delhi (DU) has received 29,086 applications on the first day of its undergraduate (UG) admission process. The university had announced the second cut-off list on Saturday, October 9, for admission to UG programmes. While as many as 29,086 students have applied for admissions, 2,593 applications were approved and 2,103 students have made the payment on Day 1, according to university officials.

Candidates meeting the first cut-off will be able to register online at the college websites till October 13.

Delhi University had released a set of instructions that candidates will be required to follow to complete the UG admission process. A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme and college during a particular admission round. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted. Also, they are not allowed to change programme and college combinations during a cut-off admission round. Candidates whose applications are ‘approved by the principal’, will have to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time.

Candidates meeting second DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online for admission to the university by following these steps -

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

Students willing to change courses and colleges, also have the provision to change their choices and take admission against the 2nd cut-off list. To change DU colleges and courses, candidates have to withdraw their previous admission taken against 1st cut-off list at DU and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.