DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 For Science: Admission Closes For Top Courses At Hindu College, LSR

At DU’s Hindu College, admission to all programmes including BSc Honours Statistics, BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics, BSc Zoology and BSc Botany has closed.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 9, 2021 8:11 pm IST

DU 2nd cut-off list out for Science
New Delhi:

The Delhi University second cut-off list was released on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions. At DU’s Hindu College, admission to all programmes including BSc Honours Statistics, BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics, BSc Zoology and BSc Botany has closed.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics is closed in the second list for unreserved category, however, the admission is open for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For admission to Bsc (Honours) Statistics, the cut-off against the DU 2nd cut-off list is 99 per cent.

Miranda House will not open admission under the second cut-off list for Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours) and all other courses except B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science (97.33 per cent).

Admission against the second cut-off list in the Science programmes is open for all courses at Hansraj College except for B.Sc (Hons.) Anthropology and BSc (Hons) Computer Science . For the Computer Science programme, the college had set a cut-off at 100 per cent under the first cut-off list.

A total of 70 students have taken admissions to BSc (Honours) Computer Science programme at Hansraj College for which the DU cut-off touched 100 per cent.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has concluded the admission process for all programmes but Hindi. The college has not issued a second list for top courses which means that the seats have already been filled.

With 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled. The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.

There are 70,000 seats at colleges of the varsity for undergraduate courses.

