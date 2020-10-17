SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept admission open in both its programmes, BA Economics and BCom (Hons) but in the first case, with no change in cut-offs. The SRCC second cut-off 2020 was released on October 17. The Economics cut-off remains 99% but in the case of Commerce, there is a drop of a percentage point to 98.5%. This has been the trend in other top colleges as well where BCom (Hons) cut-offs, that often start out higher than Economics ones, have dropped below it. The LSR cut-off for the second DU cut-off is a case in point.
At SRCC, the Commerce cut-off in the first list has risen by a full percentage point, from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% in DU cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by just one mark (0.25 points) to 99%.
Second SRCC Cut-Off 2020 For Unreserved Seats:
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99
99
BCom (Hons)
99.5
98.5