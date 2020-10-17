  • Home
SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce

DU 2nd Cut-off 2020: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept admission open in both its programmes, BA Economics and BCom (Hons) but in the first case, with no change in cut-offs.

Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 8:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept admission open in both its programmes, BA Economics and BCom (Hons) but in the first case, with no change in cut-offs. The SRCC second cut-off 2020 was released on October 17. The Economics cut-off remains 99% but in the case of Commerce, there is a drop of a percentage point to 98.5%. This has been the trend in other top colleges as well where BCom (Hons) cut-offs, that often start out higher than Economics ones, have dropped below it. The LSR cut-off for the second DU cut-off is a case in point.

At SRCC, the Commerce cut-off in the first list has risen by a full percentage point, from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% in DU cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by just one mark (0.25 points) to 99%.

Follow Live Updates Here

Second SRCC Cut-Off 2020 For Unreserved Seats:

Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99

99

BCom (Hons)

99.5

98.5

DU Cut off lists
