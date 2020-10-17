Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Colleges Start Announcing Cut-off Scores

DU Second Cut Off List: The University of Delhi is releasing the DU 2nd cutoff list 2020 for admission to undergraduate programmes today, October 17. The DU second cut off list is likely to see a marginal decline in cut offs that had soared to 100% in some subjects in the first list. PGDAV college has released the second cut off list and for BCom (Hons), the second cut off stood at 93.5%. Admission against the second cut off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 19 to October 21. The first DU Cut off list was released on October 12 and popular colleges like Hindu College and LSR College set 99%-100% for admission to honours programmes.

Students who have already enrolled in a DU college in the first cut off list admission will have the option to change the college after the second cut off is released.

Follow DU Second Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates Here