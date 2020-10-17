DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Colleges Start Announcing Cut-off Scores
DU 2nd Cut Off 2020: Delhi University is releasing the second cut off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 17. The DU 2nd cut off for PGDAV college has been released.
DU Second Cut Off List: The University of Delhi is releasing the DU 2nd cutoff list 2020 for admission to undergraduate programmes today, October 17. The DU second cut off list is likely to see a marginal decline in cut offs that had soared to 100% in some subjects in the first list. PGDAV college has released the second cut off list and for BCom (Hons), the second cut off stood at 93.5%. Admission against the second cut off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 19 to October 21. The first DU Cut off list was released on October 12 and popular colleges like Hindu College and LSR College set 99%-100% for admission to honours programmes.
Students who have already enrolled in a DU college in the first cut off list admission will have the option to change the college after the second cut off is released.
Follow DU Second Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates Here
Live updates
DU 2nd Cut Off 2020: Delhi University is releasing the second cut off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 17. The DU 2nd cut off for PGDAV college has been released.
DU 2nd Cut Off 2020: What Happened So Far
On October 10, the first DU cut off list was released. The first dut off for BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology at LSR College stood at 100%. For BA (Hons.) in Economics at Hindu College, the first cut off was 99.25%. Admission against the first DU cut off 2020 started on October 12.
DU 2nd cut off list 2020: Who can take admission?
In the DU second cut off 2020, students who have already enrolled in any DU college will get the option to change their college.
Also, fresh candidates, who have not applied yet, will be able to apply for DU admission against the second cut off list.
DU Second cut off list 2020
Admission against the DU second cut off list 2020 will be held from October 19 to 21. According to officials, out of 59,730 students who applied for admission against the first DU cut off, 34,814 have paid the fees. As many as 6,394 applications were approved by Friday.
DU 2nd Cutoff List 2020
The Delhi University is releasing the second cutoff of DU 2020, today, October 17. PGDAV College (Evening) has already released the second cut off list.
PGDAV College Cut-off 2020
Here is the complete PGDAV College Cut-off 2020 list for the second phase of admission:
PGDAV College Cut-off 2020: BA Programme
PGDAV College Cut-off 2020 for BA Programme (all combinations) as per the second cut off list is 84.75%.
PGDAV College Cut-off 2020
DU Admission: PGDAV College Cut-off 2020
BA (Hons) Hindi: 76
BA (Hons) Political Science; Closed
BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 65
BCom: 92
BCom (Hons) 93.5
BSc (Hons) Maths :92