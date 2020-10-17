DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released

DU 2nd Cut-Off: JMC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes For

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for the second list DU cut-off 2020. Admission to all but three honours programmes is closed including English, Economics, both Commerce courses, Mathematics, Psychology and Sociology. Admission at JMC is still open for Hindi at the same cut-offs as in the first-list of DU cut-offs 2020, and in History and Political Science.

The JMC cut-off has reduced by a mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in both History and Political Science. Seats are also still available in three subject combinations offers as part of the BA Programme and their cut-offs range from 73.5% to 92%.

JMC Cut-offs for unreserved seats:





Subject 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) 2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA Programme 70-97 73.5-92 BA (Hons) Economics 97.75 Closed BA (Hons) English 96.5-98 Closed BA (Hons) Hindi 65 65 BA (Hons) History 97.25 97 BA (Hons) Political Science 99 98.75 BA (Hons) Psychology 98.5 Closed BA (Hons) Sociology 95 Closed BCom (Hons) 96.75 Closed BCom 95.5 Closed BSc (Hons) Mathematics 95 Closed





Admission under the second DU cut-off 2020 begins from Monday, October 19. The first list of DU cut-offs was issued on October 14 and the admission on its basis ended on October 14.

Jesus and Mary college Cut-Off: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check JMC second cut-off list:

Go the official website of the Delhi University- du.ac.in

Go to the admission portal.

The link of the JMC second cut-off list 2020 along with the name of the college will be available

Click on the link of the college

The JMC cut-off list will appear on the screen

Check the JMC cut-off marks as per the category

DU Second Cut-off For PGDAV And SGTB Khalsa

In a first, PGDAV College (Evening) has released the DU second cut off list followed by SGTB Khalsa College. At PGDAV College, the DU cut-off for BSc Mathematics has dropped by two percentage points; for B. Com (Hons) by 1.5 points; and for B.Com by one point. The second-list cut-off for Sanskrit, however, remains the same 65%. BA (Hons) Political Science admissions closed at 88%.

SGTB Khalsa College's second cut-off for mathematics is lower than the first by 0.5 percentage points. Cut-off for BSC Computer Science has dropped by 0.5 percentage points. Every other honours programme is closed for the general category except BA (Hons) Punjabi for which the cut-off is 60%.