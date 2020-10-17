DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released
Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for the second list DU cut-off 2020. Admission to all but three honours programmes is closed including English, Economics, both Commerce courses, Mathematics, Psychology and Sociology. Admission at JMC is still open for Hindi at the same cut-offs as in the first-list of DU cut-offs 2020, and in History and Political Science.
The JMC cut-off has reduced by a mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in both History and Political Science. Seats are also still available in three subject combinations offers as part of the BA Programme and their cut-offs range from 73.5% to 92%.
JMC Cut-offs for unreserved seats:
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA Programme
70-97
73.5-92
BA (Hons) Economics
97.75
Closed
BA (Hons) English
96.5-98
Closed
BA (Hons) Hindi
65
65
BA (Hons) History
97.25
97
BA (Hons) Political Science
99
98.75
BA (Hons) Psychology
98.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Sociology
95
Closed
BCom (Hons)
96.75
Closed
BCom
95.5
Closed
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
95
Closed
Admission under the second DU cut-off 2020 begins from Monday, October 19. The first list of DU cut-offs was issued on October 14 and the admission on its basis ended on October 14.
Jesus and Mary college Cut-Off: How To Download
Candidates can follow these steps to check JMC second cut-off list:
- Go the official website of the Delhi University- du.ac.in
- Go to the admission portal.
- The link of the JMC second cut-off list 2020 along with the name of the college will be available
- Click on the link of the college
- The JMC cut-off list will appear on the screen
- Check the JMC cut-off marks as per the category
DU Second Cut-off For PGDAV And SGTB Khalsa
In a first, PGDAV College (Evening) has released the DU second cut off list followed by SGTB Khalsa College. At PGDAV College, the DU cut-off for BSc Mathematics has dropped by two percentage points; for B. Com (Hons) by 1.5 points; and for B.Com by one point. The second-list cut-off for Sanskrit, however, remains the same 65%. BA (Hons) Political Science admissions closed at 88%.
SGTB Khalsa College's second cut-off for mathematics is lower than the first by 0.5 percentage points. Cut-off for BSC Computer Science has dropped by 0.5 percentage points. Every other honours programme is closed for the general category except BA (Hons) Punjabi for which the cut-off is 60%.