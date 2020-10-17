  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released

DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for the second list DU cut-off 2020. Admission to all but three honours programmes is closed including English, Economics, both Commerce courses, Mathematics, Psychology and Sociology.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 6:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Colleges Start Announcing Cut-off Scores
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
PGDAV College (Evening) Releases Second Cut-Off List
DU Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University's Second Cut-Off List Expected Today
DU Admissions: 58 Per Cent Students Who Applied Under First Cut-Off List Paid Fees, Says Officials
Delhi University's Colleges Asked To Pay Salaries To Staffers From Students Society Fund
DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released
DU 2nd Cut-Off: JMC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes For
New Delhi:

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for the second list DU cut-off 2020. Admission to all but three honours programmes is closed including English, Economics, both Commerce courses, Mathematics, Psychology and Sociology. Admission at JMC is still open for Hindi at the same cut-offs as in the first-list of DU cut-offs 2020, and in History and Political Science.

The JMC cut-off has reduced by a mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in both History and Political Science. Seats are also still available in three subject combinations offers as part of the BA Programme and their cut-offs range from 73.5% to 92%.

Follow Live Updates Here

JMC Cut-offs for unreserved seats:


Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA Programme

70-97

73.5-92

BA (Hons) Economics

97.75

Closed

BA (Hons) English

96.5-98

Closed

BA (Hons) Hindi

65

65

BA (Hons) History

97.25

97

BA (Hons) Political Science

99

98.75

BA (Hons) Psychology

98.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Sociology

95

Closed

BCom (Hons)

96.75

Closed

BCom

95.5

Closed

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

95

Closed


Admission under the second DU cut-off 2020 begins from Monday, October 19. The first list of DU cut-offs was issued on October 14 and the admission on its basis ended on October 14.

Jesus and Mary college Cut-Off: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check JMC second cut-off list:

  • Go the official website of the Delhi University- du.ac.in
  • Go to the admission portal.
  • The link of the JMC second cut-off list 2020 along with the name of the college will be available
  • Click on the link of the college
  • The JMC cut-off list will appear on the screen
  • Check the JMC cut-off marks as per the category

DU Second Cut-off For PGDAV And SGTB Khalsa

In a first, PGDAV College (Evening) has released the DU second cut off list followed by SGTB Khalsa College. At PGDAV College, the DU cut-off for BSc Mathematics has dropped by two percentage points; for B. Com (Hons) by 1.5 points; and for B.Com by one point. The second-list cut-off for Sanskrit, however, remains the same 65%. BA (Hons) Political Science admissions closed at 88%.

SGTB Khalsa College's second cut-off for mathematics is lower than the first by 0.5 percentage points. Cut-off for BSC Computer Science has dropped by 0.5 percentage points. Every other honours programme is closed for the general category except BA (Hons) Punjabi for which the cut-off is 60%.

Click here for more Education News
DU Cut off lists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Colleges Start Announcing Cut-off Scores
Live | DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Colleges Start Announcing Cut-off Scores
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
NEET Result, DU Admission And Cut Off: Top Education News Of The Week
NEET Result, DU Admission And Cut Off: Top Education News Of The Week
PGDAV College (Evening) Releases Second Cut-Off List
PGDAV College (Evening) Releases Second Cut-Off List
Uttarakhand Schools To Reopen From November 1 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
Uttarakhand Schools To Reopen From November 1 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................