DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List

Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list of DU cut-offs 2020 and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours). The minimum score required for admission to it has reduced from 99.25% in the first DU cut-off 2020 to 98% in this one, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points.

Admission remains open also in other popular programmes such as BA Economics and English, with each programme seeing a drop of one mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in their respective cut-offs. In the sciences, admission remains open in all programmes except Anthropology, Botany and Mathematics. In BSc (Hons) Physics, too, there is a drop of one percentage point in cut-off.

Admission is open also in BSc Computer Science but at the same cut-off as before.

DU 2nd Cut-offs 2020: Hansraj College cut-offs for unreserved seats:





Subject 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) 2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA Programme 94-97 92-94.5 BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 98.5 BA (Hons) English 98 97.75 BA (Hons) Hindi 90 Closed BA (Hons) History 97.5 Closed BA (Hons) Philosophy 96.5 96.25 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 72 Closed BCom (Hons) 99.25 98 BSc (Hons) Anthropology 93 Closed BSc (Hons) Botany 95 Closed BSc (Hons) Chemistry 97 96.67 BSc (Hons) Computer Science 97.25 97.25

BSc (Hons) Electronics 98 96 BSc (Hons) Geology 97.66 96.66 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 Closed BSc (Hons) Physics 98.33 97.33 BSc (Hons) Zoology 96.66 96 BSc Physical Science 96.66 96 BSc Life Science 95 Closed



