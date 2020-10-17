DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
DU 2nd cut-off 2020: Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list of DU cut-offs 2020 and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours).
Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list of DU cut-offs 2020 and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours). The minimum score required for admission to it has reduced from 99.25% in the first DU cut-off 2020 to 98% in this one, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points.
Admission remains open also in other popular programmes such as BA Economics and English, with each programme seeing a drop of one mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in their respective cut-offs. In the sciences, admission remains open in all programmes except Anthropology, Botany and Mathematics. In BSc (Hons) Physics, too, there is a drop of one percentage point in cut-off.
Follow Live Updates Here
Admission is open also in BSc Computer Science but at the same cut-off as before.
DU 2nd Cut-offs 2020: Hansraj College cut-offs for unreserved seats:
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA Programme
94-97
92-94.5
BA (Hons) Economics
98.75
98.5
BA (Hons) English
98
97.75
BA (Hons) Hindi
90
Closed
BA (Hons) History
97.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Philosophy
96.5
96.25
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
72
Closed
BCom (Hons)
99.25
98
BSc (Hons) Anthropology
93
Closed
BSc (Hons) Botany
95
Closed
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
97
96.67
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
97.25
97.25
BSc (Hons) Electronics
98
96
BSc (Hons) Geology
97.66
96.66
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
96.75
Closed
BSc (Hons) Physics
98.33
97.33
BSc (Hons) Zoology
96.66
96
BSc Physical Science
96.66
96
BSc Life Science
95
Closed