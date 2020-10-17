  • Home
DU 2nd cut-off 2020: Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list of DU cut-offs 2020 and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 7:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
New Delhi:

Hansraj College has released its cut-offs for the second list of DU cut-offs 2020 and the most significant drop in cut-offs is in BCom (Honours). The minimum score required for admission to it has reduced from 99.25% in the first DU cut-off 2020 to 98% in this one, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points.

Admission remains open also in other popular programmes such as BA Economics and English, with each programme seeing a drop of one mark, or 0.25 percentage points, in their respective cut-offs. In the sciences, admission remains open in all programmes except Anthropology, Botany and Mathematics. In BSc (Hons) Physics, too, there is a drop of one percentage point in cut-off.

Follow Live Updates Here

Admission is open also in BSc Computer Science but at the same cut-off as before.

DU 2nd Cut-offs 2020: Hansraj College cut-offs for unreserved seats:


Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA Programme

94-97

92-94.5

BA (Hons) Economics

98.75

98.5

BA (Hons) English

98

97.75

BA (Hons) Hindi

90

Closed

BA (Hons) History

97.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Philosophy

96.5

96.25

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

72

Closed

BCom (Hons)

99.25

98

BSc (Hons) Anthropology

93

Closed

BSc (Hons) Botany

95

Closed

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

97

96.67

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

97.25

97.25


BSc (Hons) Electronics

98

96

BSc (Hons) Geology

97.66

96.66

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

96.75

Closed

BSc (Hons) Physics

98.33

97.33

BSc (Hons) Zoology

96.66

96

BSc Physical Science

96.66

96

BSc Life Science

95

Closed


