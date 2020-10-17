DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020 For Science: Admission Closes For Maths At LSR, Hansraj

The Delhi University second cut-off list has been released on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes opening at the same cut-off as the first list. At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics programme has been closed in the second list for unreserved category, however, the admission will be open in all other courses.

Hindu College 2nd cut-off has dropped to 98.75% for the Mathematics course. Admissions to two BSc (Hons) courses— Physics and Chemistry have been closed. In the case of Statistics, the cut-off has dropped by 1.25 percentage points and closed at 97.75% in the 2nd cut-off list.

At Miranda House, cut-offs in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics closed at 98.25%, 97% and 97.67%. In the first cut-off list, Miranda House cut-offs for science was increased by two percentage points for Mathematics and one point for Physics as that of last year’s.

Ramjas College cut-off has dropped by one percentage point from 98% to 97% for the Chemistry programme. Mathematics (96.5%) course has also seen a drop by 0.5 percentage points and the cut-off for Physics courses closed at 97.33%.

For the Mathematics programme, admissions in Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and Hansraj College has been closed.

The first DU cut-off list was released last on October 10 with almost 50 per cent of the seats being filled. The Delhi Unversity has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will begin from October 19, 10 am onwards. This year, the DU admission process is completely being held online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Complete Science Cut-Off



