DU cut-off 2021: First cut-off list likely by October 1

Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by October 1 for undergraduate courses, a senior university official told the news agency PTI. By then, the CBSE results of the compartment, optional and improvement exams will be out and in all likelihood the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over, the official added.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions, according to PTI.

Earlier, Delhi University had planned to announce the DU 1st cut-off list between September 8-10.

DU UG admission process of the 65,000 seats at its colleges began on August 2 and the registration process for 20,000 PG seats and for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) courses commenced on July 26.

DU cut-off is very high for the last few years for UG courses. Last year, the DU cut-offs have gone as high as 100% for some colleges. The Lady Sri Ram College for Commerce had released its cut off-list at 100% for some honours UG courses in 2020.

Last year, the Delhi University's academic session started on October 18.