DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 List Released By Aryabhatta College

DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 list has been released by Aryabhatta College

Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) have started releasing the DU first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College is the first one to issue the DU first cut-off list 2021 for admission to various courses.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Aryabhatta College’s first DU cut-off 2021 list covers 13 undergraduate courses with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5% for applicants for BA (H) Psychology. Last year, the admission under the first cut-off list for this programme closed at 97%. While the cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98% — it has risen by one percentage point for BA (H) English— 96%.

For most of the programmes, the DU cut-off at Aryabhatta College has seen a marginal increase. For BA (H) History, the cut-off has increased by two percentage points — from 93% in 2020 to 95% in 2021— for BA (H) Hindi, the cut-off has increased sharply by 6 percentage points — from 80% to 86%.

While the B.Com (H) cut-off stands at 98% this year, an increase of 1.5 percentage points, the admission for BA (H) Political Science programme will close at 96% under the 1st cut-off list.

For the candidates belonging to unreserved category, the cut-off for B.Sc (H) Computer Science has seen a marginal increase of .5 percentage point-- 97% and for B.Sc (H) Mathematics, it has increased by one percentage point -- 97%.

DU 1st Cut-Off For Unreserved Category





Course Name DU Cut-Off 2021 DU Cut-Off 2020 B.A. (H) Economics

98 98 B.A. (H) English

96 95 B.A. (H) Hindi

86 80 B.A. (H) History

95 93 B.A. (H) Political Science

96

95 B.A. (H) Psychology

98.5 97 B.Com

97 96 B.Com (H)

98 97.5 B.Sc (H) Computer Science

97 96.5 B.Sc (H) Mathematics

97 96 B.A Prog. (Eco + History)

96 95 B.A Prog. (Eco + Pol. Sc.)

96 95 B.A Prog. (History + Pol. Sc.) 94 93





Aryabhatta College 1st Cut-Off List 2021