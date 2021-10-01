DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS

DU cut-off 2021: Hansraj College 1st cut-off list 2021 released

Delhi University’s Hansraj College has set the cut-off at 100% for Computer Science, and 99.75% for admission in BA Economics and B.Com (Honours.). Candidates can check the Hansraj College 2021 cut-off for the Delhi University UG admission at the official website— hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 99.25% in 2020, but has risen by 0.5 percentage point in DU cut-off 2021.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The Economics and English cut-off has increased by one percentage point. The cut-off for English is 99%, and for Hindi, by 5 percentage points, from 90% to 95%.

Cut-offs in the science programmes have increased in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by one point— from 98% to 99%. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by 1.33 percentage point --99.66%-- and the Chemistry one by two points -- 99%.

Hansraj College Cut-Off 2021 For Unreserved Seats:





Subject DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %) DU Cut-Off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 99.75 98.75 BA (Hons) English 99 98 BA (Hons) Hindi 95 90 BA (Hons) History 99 97.5 BA (Hons) Philosophy 98 96.5 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 80 72 BCom (Hons) 99.75 99.25 BSc (Hons) Anthropology 96 93 BSc (Hons) Botany 97 95 BSc (Hons) Chemistry 99 97 BSc (Hons) Computer Science 100 97.25 BSc (Hons) Electronics 99 98 BSc (Hons) Geology 99 97.66 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 99 96.75 BSc (Hons) Physics 99.66 98.33 BSc (Hons) Zoology 99 96.66 BSc Life Science 98 95





The combined list of Hansraj College cut-off 2021 has been released, considering the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).