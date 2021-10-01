  • Home
  • Education
  • DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS

DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS

Delhi University’s Hansraj College has set the cut-off at 100% for Computer Science, and 99.75% for admission in BA Economics and B.Com (Honours.).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
DU’s Kirori Mal College Releases First Cut-Off List; 99.75 Per Cent For BCom Courses
100% Cut-Off Set By 6 Delhi University Colleges As Admissions Begin
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 List Released By Aryabhatta College
DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS
DU cut-off 2021: Hansraj College 1st cut-off list 2021 released
New Delhi:

Delhi University’s Hansraj College has set the cut-off at 100% for Computer Science, and 99.75% for admission in BA Economics and B.Com (Honours.). Candidates can check the Hansraj College 2021 cut-off for the Delhi University UG admission at the official website— hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 99.25% in 2020, but has risen by 0.5 percentage point in DU cut-off 2021.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The Economics and English cut-off has increased by one percentage point. The cut-off for English is 99%, and for Hindi, by 5 percentage points, from 90% to 95%.

Cut-offs in the science programmes have increased in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by one point— from 98% to 99%. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by 1.33 percentage point --99.66%-- and the Chemistry one by two points -- 99%.

Hansraj College Cut-Off 2021 For Unreserved Seats:


Subject

DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)

DU Cut-Off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99.75

98.75

BA (Hons) English

99

98

BA (Hons) Hindi

95

90

BA (Hons) History

99

97.5

BA (Hons) Philosophy

98

96.5

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

80

72

BCom (Hons)

99.75

99.25

BSc (Hons) Anthropology

96

93

BSc (Hons) Botany

97

95

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

99

97

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

100

97.25

BSc (Hons) Electronics

99

98

BSc (Hons) Geology

99

97.66

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

99

96.75

BSc (Hons) Physics

99.66

98.33

BSc (Hons) Zoology

99

96.66

BSc Life Science

98

95


The combined list of Hansraj College cut-off 2021 has been released, considering the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admissions Delhi University Cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce
DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
Live | DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 Live: 100 Per Cent Cut-Off At SRCC, Ramjas, Hindu For Several UG Programmes
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
DU Announces First Cut-Off List For UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-Off
IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes
IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................