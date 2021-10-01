DU’s Hansraj College Cut-Off Stands At 99.75% For Commerce, 100% For CS
Delhi University’s Hansraj College has set the cut-off at 100% for Computer Science, and 99.75% for admission in BA Economics and B.Com (Honours.).
Delhi University’s Hansraj College has set the cut-off at 100% for Computer Science, and 99.75% for admission in BA Economics and B.Com (Honours.). Candidates can check the Hansraj College 2021 cut-off for the Delhi University UG admission at the official website— hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 99.25% in 2020, but has risen by 0.5 percentage point in DU cut-off 2021.
The Economics and English cut-off has increased by one percentage point. The cut-off for English is 99%, and for Hindi, by 5 percentage points, from 90% to 95%.
Cut-offs in the science programmes have increased in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by one point— from 98% to 99%. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by 1.33 percentage point --99.66%-- and the Chemistry one by two points -- 99%.
Hansraj College Cut-Off 2021 For Unreserved Seats:
Subject
DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)
DU Cut-Off 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99.75
98.75
BA (Hons) English
99
98
BA (Hons) Hindi
95
90
BA (Hons) History
99
97.5
BA (Hons) Philosophy
98
96.5
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
80
72
BCom (Hons)
99.75
99.25
BSc (Hons) Anthropology
96
93
BSc (Hons) Botany
97
95
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
99
97
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
100
97.25
BSc (Hons) Electronics
99
98
BSc (Hons) Geology
99
97.66
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
99
96.75
BSc (Hons) Physics
99.66
98.33
BSc (Hons) Zoology
99
96.66
BSc Life Science
98
95
The combined list of Hansraj College cut-off 2021 has been released, considering the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.
Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.
Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).