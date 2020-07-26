Image credit: Shutterstock DTU Admission 2020: Undergraduate Counselling After JEE Main 2020

Delhi Technological University, or DTU, has announced that admission to undergraduate classes under the Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) will be conducted tentatively in the first week of September, after JEE Main 2020. Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DTU, said that some changes have been made in the admission process due to the ongoing CIVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the last date to apply for MBA in Family Business is August 16 but the last date to apply for the International MBA programme is September 30.

The last date to apply for International BTech programme and the International BBA programme (in the East Delhi campus) is September 30.

Also, the application deadline for admission to International BA(Hons) in Economics (in the East Delhi campus), International Bachelor of Design, and International MBA (in the East Delhi campus) programmes are September 30.

For admission to International MTech, International MSc, International Master in Design programmes, the last date to apply is September 30.

Last date to apply for BA Arts (Hons) in Economics programme in the University School of Management and Entrepreneurship, or USME, East Delhi campus, is August 14.

The last date to apply for admission to MBA programme in the Delhi School of Management (DSM), in the DTU campus, is July 31.

Any further information related to admission to DTU colleges will be updated in the official website, dtu.ac.in, Prof. Singh said.