DTE MP B.Tech Admission 2020: Registration From September 22 At Dte.mponline.gov.in, Details Here

DTE MP B.Tech Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh will begin registration for B.Tech admission 2020 from September 22 at Dte.mponline.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

MP B.Tech Registration 2020 From September 22 At Dte.mponline.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MP Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical admission (DTE), Madhya Pradesh, has announced schedule for BTech admission. According to official information, online registration for MP Admission 2020 (BTech) will begin on September 22, on the official website, dte.mponline.gov.in; followed by choice filling of institutions and counselling. The detailed schedule for counselling is available on the official website.

There will be two rounds of MP BTech admission 2020. First round is for JEE Main qualified candidates. In the second round of counselling, the vacant seats will be filled on the basis of qualifying examination marks.

The second round of MP BTech admission 2020 will be followed by one internal branch sliding round and one institute level counselling.

MP B.Tech Admission 2020: Counselling Schedule

Madhya Pradesh does not hold state level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes. DTE gives admission to state engineering colleges on the basis of JEE Main result and qualifying examination marks.

Detailed information on the admission process is available on the DTE MP official website. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the complete counselling process will be online.

