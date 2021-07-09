DTE Maharashtra Diploma Admission 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra post HSC diploma admission process begins tomorrow (representational)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will begin the registration for the post HSC or Class 12 diploma admissions tomorrow, July 10. Students seeking admission to Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, and Surface Coaching Technology diploma courses can visit the DTE Maharashtra official website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in, for more information.

“Admission process for the first year Post HSC (after 12th) Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, Surface Coating Technology Diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 is starting from 10th July 2021. For information visit the website http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in,” Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant tweeted.

List of documents needed for post SSC, HSC Diploma admission

Meanwhile, registration for post SSC technical diploma courses has started and the last date to apply is July 23. Students can submit their applications at poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

For post HSC professional courses, the registration process has started. The last date to apply for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses has been extended to July 15.

Registration for MHT Law CET 2021 and MHT MBA CET 2021 are also going on. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra conducts these exams for admitting students to participating institutions of the state.

While applications for professional course admission have been started, the admission process for non-professional courses will be decided after Class 12 or HSC results, Mr Samant had earlier said.

"Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Mr Samant had earlier said.

Maharashtra HSC results are expected by July-end.