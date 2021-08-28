DTE Maharashtra Admission: Registration Deadline Extended For Diploma Engineering, Pharmacology Courses

  • Home
Students can now apply online and register for the diploma courses by September 3. To register for the DTE Diploma Engineering and Pharmacology programmes, students have to apply online at DTE Maharashtra official website -- dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2021 5:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

“The application deadline for admission process for first year Diploma Engineering (post-X) and first year Pharmacology (post-XII) courses is being extended and the revised deadline is 03 September 2021,” Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant tweeted.

“Detailed schedule, details of admission process, important instructions for candidates as well as for filling up the application is available on the official website -- dtemaharashtra.gov.in,” he added.

The DTE Maharashtra registration for diploma admissions began on July 10. The directorate will display the first provisional merit list after the deadline to submit the application ends. The merit list will be released for the students of Maharashtra, all India, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh migrants separately, an official statement said. Students will also be allowed to submit grievances against the first merit list. The directorate will issue the final merit list thereafter.

