DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Last Date To Apply For Post-SSC Diploma Courses

Registration for admission to post-SSC (Class 10) diploma courses in Engineering in Maharashtra will end today, September 3.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 1:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Last Date To Apply For Post-SSC Diploma Courses
Students can submit their applications on the website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
New Delhi:

Registration for admission to post-SSC (Class 10) diploma courses in Engineering in Maharashtra will end today, September 3. Eligibility students can visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra for more information. Apart from Diploma Engineering courses, students can also apply for first-year Pharmacology (post-12) courses.

The application deadline was extended last month by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

“The application deadline for admission process for first-year Diploma Engineering (post-X) and first-year Pharmacology (post-XII) courses is being extended and the revised deadline is 03 September 2021,” Mr Samant had tweeted.

“Detailed schedule, details of admission process, important instructions for candidates as well as for filling up the application is available on the official website -- dtemaharashtra.gov.in,” he added.

Students can submit their applications on the website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on the DTE Maharashtra website on September 5 and after scrutiny, the final merit list will be released on September 9.

“Candidates who have opted Physical Scrutiny Mode can avail the IT facility which is available at Facilitation Centre (FC) free of cost for submission, scanning and uploading documents, and confirmation of Application form. The candidate shall adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the GoM time to time during reporting at the FC. For Physical Scrutiny Mode: List of FC’s is available on website and these FC’s shall remain open during the schedule between 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m,” an official statement said.

The DTE Maharashtra registration for diploma courses began on July 10.

Merit lists will be released for the students of Maharashtra, all India, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh migrants separately.

Education News DTE Maharashtra Admission
