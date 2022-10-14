  • Home
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: How To Check At Dtek.karnataka.gov.in

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: The candidates can check the Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in

Education | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 11:06 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka will announce Karnataka Diploma results 2022 soon. The candidates can check the Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in. They can download the Karnataka Diploma exam 2022 scorecard on the official website using roll number, date of birth. ALSO READ | KCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Begins; Direct Link Here

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard At Dtek.karnataka.gov.in

  1. Visit the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on DTE Karnataka Diploma result link
  3. Enter roll code, roll number
  4. DTE Karnataka Diploma result will appear on the screen
  5. Download DTE Karnataka Diploma exam scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to get the result link and download scorecard at dtek.karnataka.gov.in. DTE Karnataka exam was conducted across various centres in the states for admission to various polytechnic courses.

DTE Karnataka
