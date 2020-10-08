DTE Assam PAT 2020: Polytechnic Admission Test Results Released; Direct Link

  • Home
The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE Assam, has announced the results of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam DTE PAT) 2020 on its official website- dte.assam.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 1:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE Assam, has announced the results of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam DTE PAT) 2020 on its official website- dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have written the DTE Assam PAT 2020 exam can now check their DTE Assam PAT results online by entering their login credentials.

The DTE Assam PAT exam was held on October 3, 2020, for admission to State Polytechnic colleges of Assam.

Here's the direct link


DTE Assam PAT Results 2020: How To Download

1- Go the official website of DTE Assam PAT 2020- dte.assam.gov.in

2- On the homepage, click on the link, “Polytechnic Admission Test 2020 Result”

3- A new window will open

4- Enter your credentials and login

5- The DTE Assam PAT results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6- Download the DTE Assam PAT results and take a print out for future reference

