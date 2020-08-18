  • Home
  • Education
  • Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups

Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working to launch a programme that will help scale up start-ups in the country, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 3:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing Closed, Counsels Asked To Submit Notes Within Three days
Himachal Pradesh University Postpones UG Final Year Exam Amid Confusion Over HC Order
Atal Rankings ARIIA 2020 Announced, IIT Madras Best Institute, KIIT Best Private University
'Definitely Awkward': University Freshmen Get Online Welcome
Calcutta High Court Proposes Formation Of Panel To Look Into Private Schools' Accounts
94 % Kids Surveyed In 4 States Don't Have Internet Access For E-Education: Survey
Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
DST To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working to launch a programme that will help scale up start-ups in the country, a senior official said on Tuesday. Speaking at a webinar -- 'Millennium Alliance Round 6 and COVID-19 Innovation Challenge Awards' organised by the FICCI, DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said the last six years have been exceptional for the innovation ecosystem. The DST established more incubators in the last six years than in the previous 60 years, Mr Sharma said.

“Today, we support 150 technology business incubators across the country -- many of them in universities, IITs. There are around 4,000 start-ups in these incubators. We want to scale them up,” Mr Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma added that in the coming months, the DST would be launching a new programme and it will be a highly distributed innovation system. The DST plans to scale it up 5 times the current number in the next five years, the secretary said.

“We are working to start a Programme on Entrepreneurship and Start-up,” Mr Ashutosh Sharma said.

The secretary said science, technology and research will play a significant role in the fight against COVID-19 globally with innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists and global companies modifying and adapting existing technologies as well as developing new ones across various industries in response to the pandemic. In such times, it is essential that India utilise its resources and expertise to the maximum potential to be able to tackle this head on, Sharma stressed.

“In the past six months, we witnessed dynamic Indian innovators and start-ups rise to the occasion to develop new technologies/solutions across a wide spectrum such as diagnostic, prevention, sanitisation, etc. in response to the pandemic,” Mr Sharma added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News DST
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing Closed, Counsels Asked To Submit Notes Within Three days
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing Closed, Counsels Asked To Submit Notes Within Three days
ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application
ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application
Himachal Pradesh University Postpones UG Final Year Exam Amid Confusion Over HC Order
Himachal Pradesh University Postpones UG Final Year Exam Amid Confusion Over HC Order
Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Allotment Result Soon, Details Here
Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Allotment Result Soon, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................