DST Institute To Modify Mask Design After Centre Warning Against N95 Masks

SN Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences Modifies Mask Design

The S.N. Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences will modify the design of a mask it has developed as a protection gear against the coronavirus after the Centre warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, its director said Wednesday.

The institute, which comes under the Department of Science and Technology, has developed an active respirator mask with attached exhalation valve and suspended particulate matter filter for comfortable and hygienic breathing.

"The active respirator mask is an innovative solution to the re-breathing of carbon dioxide, exhaled moisture, and sweaty and hot environment inside the mask. It also improves the clarity of speech of a person with a face mask and assures comfortable, hygienic breathing to protect the wearer from exposure to airborne contaminants,” a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

However, the mask gives little protection against the virus. The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are "detrimental" to the measures adopted for its containment.

“We will make changes in the masks accordingly and ensure that it gives adequate protection from the virus,” Samit Kumar Ray, the director of the institute, said.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS), in a letter to the principal secretaries of state health and medical education departments, said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

Besides this, a nano-sanitiser with a dispensing antimicrobial layer has also been developed by the institute. Both of these have been transferred by the National Research Development Corporation, an enterprise of DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, to a Kolkata-based company, M/s Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.