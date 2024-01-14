Notification Out For Recruitment Of 5,118 Teachers In Delhi, Details Here

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Aspiring educators can submit their applications on the official website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification to hire 5,118 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and drawing teachers in various departments of the Delhi government. The online application process is scheduled to begin on February 8, with a deadline set for March 8. Aspiring educators can submit their applications through the official website. The recruitment of educators is being carried out for a wide range of subjects. The examinations will be conducted by DSSSB, and the scheduled date will be released on the official website.



DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

TGT (Maths) Male - Directorate of Education - 540

TGT (Maths) Female - Directorate of Education - 568

TGT (Mathematics) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 11

TGT (English) Male - Directorate of Education - 413

TGT (English) Female - Directorate of Education - 379

TGT (English) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 11

TGT (Social Science) Male - Directorate of Education - 129

TGT (Social Science) Female - Directorate of Education - 179

TGT (Social Science) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 2

TGT (Natural Science) Male - Directorate of Education - 183

TGT (Natural Science) Female - Directorate of Education - 166

TGT (Physical/Natural Science) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 5

TGT (Hindi) Male - Directorate of Education - 75

TGT (Hindi) Female - Directorate of Education - 110

TGT (Hindi) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 7

TGT (Sanskrit) Male - Directorate of Education - 477

TGT (Sanskrit) Female - Directorate of Education - 141

TGT (Sanskrit) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 13

TGT (Urdu) Male - Directorate of Education - 265

TGT (Urdu) Female - Directorate of Education - 356

TGT (Urdu) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 5

TGT (Punjabi) Male - Directorate of Education - 248

TGT (Punjabi) Female - Directorate of Education - 307

TGT (Punjabi) - New Delhi Municipal Council - 1

Drawing Teacher - Directorate of Education - 527

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a graduation degree (honors/pass) with a minimum of 45% marks in the relevant subjects/combination of subjects and overall. Additionally, they should hold a BEd or equivalent degree from a recognised university and have successfully cleared the CTET Paper II.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The DSSSB TGT examination, serving as the gateway to becoming a Trained Graduate Teacher in Delhi government schools, adheres to a specific pattern that is essential to comprehend. The computer-based exam will last for two hours. It will have 200 objective-type questions, each carrying a maximum of 200 marks. One-fourth will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Distribution of questions and marks is as follows

General English: 20 questions, 20 marks

General Hindi: 20 questions, 20 marks

Arithmetic and Numerical Ability: 20 questions, 20 marks

General Awareness and GK: 20 questions, 20 marks

Reasoning: 20 questions, 20 marks

Concerned Teaching Subject: 100 questions, 100 marks

In total, there are 200 questions with a cumulative marking scheme of 200 marks.