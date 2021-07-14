  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Skill University Signs MoU To Train, Place Students In Japan

Delhi Skill University Signs MoU To Train, Place Students In Japan

This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem through an exchange programme between students from India and Japan, the statement said, adding that the intent is to provide the best opportunities for the youth to work in Japan.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 8:44 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

SFI Moves Delhi High Court Over JNU's Allocation Of All PhD Seats To JRF Candidates
IGNOU June TEE 2021 Time Table For UG, PG, Diploma Courses Released
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here
Delhi High Court Grants Time To Government To File Status Report On Setting Up COVID Care Centre In JNU
Careers360 Ranking 2021: NID Ahmedabad, IIT Bombay Among Top Design Institutes In India
Delhi Skill University Signs MoU To Train, Place Students In Japan
"The varsity has entered into an exclusive partnership with the HI-NO-DE Foundation, jointly with Ichishin Holdings Co. Ltd..." an official statement said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has signed an MoU to train and place students in Japan, an official statement said on Tuesday. "The varsity has entered into an exclusive partnership with the HI-NO-DE Foundation, jointly with Ichishin Holdings Co. Ltd., to implement the technical intern training program (TITP) to train, skill, and place youth of India, specially those in Delhi," it said.

This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem through an exchange programme between students from India and Japan, the statement said, adding that the intent is to provide the best opportunities for the youth to work in Japan.

"We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi, to Japan," DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

"It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with (Japan)," Ms Vohra said.

The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under this programme would not only gain skills of international standards, but also will get "impressive" salary packages through their internship in that country, the statement said.

Through this partnership with HI-NO-DE, DSEU is hoping to train as many young people as possible in varied job categories, it added.

The TITP is expected to be launched by October. In addition, students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Matric Result To Be Declared Today
Live | MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Matric Result To Be Declared Today
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For Session 3, Here’s Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For Session 3, Here’s Direct Link
Tamil Nadu: No Money For Fees, Students Leave Private Schools For Government
Tamil Nadu: No Money For Fees, Students Leave Private Schools For Government
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today; List Of Official Websites, Other Details
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today; List Of Official Websites, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................