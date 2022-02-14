  • Home
  • Education
  • DSEU Opens Campuses For Students After Covid Curbs Relaxed

DSEU Opens Campuses For Students After Covid Curbs Relaxed

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) started offline classes on Monday in all its 15 campuses across the national capital.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 10:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DSEU Holds Orientation Programme For Its Inaugural Batch
DSEU Launches Course In 'Facilities And Hygiene Management'
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Launches Software Programming Course For Women, Transwomen
Will Make Delhi A World Leader In Skill Training: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Host First-Ever State-Level Skill Competition
Mercedes-Benz Inks Pact With DSEU For Mechatronics Programme
DSEU Opens Campuses For Students After Covid Curbs Relaxed
DSEU reopens for offline classes from today (representational)
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) started offline classes on Monday in all its 15 campuses across the national capital, according to a statement from the varsity. In the first batch, the university admitted in December 2021 more than 5,000 students across 15 full-time diplomas, four part-time diplomas, 12 lateral entry diplomas, 11 flagship degree programmes, and bachelors of computer engineering and postgraduate programmes, it added.

"Today is the day all of us at the university have been looking forward to since day one. Earlier in December when we held an orientation for the first academic year at DSEU, we waited to see our students walk in at their new campuses," Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to varsity's website.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave the nod for reopening of higher educational institutions, coaching centres and schools. The university administration said it has taken measures to ensure student safety amid COVID-19. DESU Registrar Ashwani Kansal said, “Student safety is our priority. All campuses shall be regularly sanitised and students are encouraged to follow Covid protocols.”

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
Pre-Schools, Anganwadis To Reopen In Gujarat From Feb 17 After Nearly 2 Years
Pre-Schools, Anganwadis To Reopen In Gujarat From Feb 17 After Nearly 2 Years
CISCE Announces Class 10th ICSE, 12th ISC Semester 2 Tentative Exam Date; Detailed Timetables Soon
CISCE Announces Class 10th ICSE, 12th ISC Semester 2 Tentative Exam Date; Detailed Timetables Soon
Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary
Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary
BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12th) Exams End; When Can Students Expect Results?
BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12th) Exams End; When Can Students Expect Results?
.......................... Advertisement ..........................