DSEU Launches Residential Course In Software Programming For Women, Trans Women

The fully-funded residential 20-month advanced diploma course in software programming will be run in collaboration with non-profit organisation NavGurukul, the university said in a statement.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 12:08 pm IST
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday launched its residential course in software programming in a bid to make skilling aspirational, accessible and inclusive for women and trans women, it said on Tuesday. The fully-funded residential 20-month advanced diploma course in software programming will be run in collaboration with non-profit organisation NavGurukul, the university said in a statement.

The programme, with 84 students in its first batch, was inaugurated by Atishi, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and MLA from Kalkaji constituency.

"We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where Google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what one can and cannot study. With this programme in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in the tech world," Atishi said.

The residential course will provide girls and trans women an opportunity to learn and grow in the technical world through a six-month-long training period, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi

