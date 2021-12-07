  • Home
DSEU Holds Orientation Programme For Its Inaugural Batch

According to officials, the university has received an overwhelming response to its 11 flagship courses, including Digital Media and Design, Medical Laboratory Technology and Data Analytics.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 11:38 am IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) holds orientation programme for the first batch (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University began a three-day orientation programme for its inaugural batch on Monday. According to officials, the university has received an overwhelming response to its 11 flagship courses, including Digital Media and Design, Medical Laboratory Technology and Data Analytics.

DSEU vice chancellor Neharika Vohra told the students, "You all are now a part of the skill revolution of Delhi. With DSEU, our aim is to bring in a change to the higher education system, making it up-to-date to the present needs of the market. This is an important long due step towards revolutionising the education system of Delhi. We are happy to provide the youth of Delhi the opportunity and means to attain skills and expertise in the domain of their choice."

"Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we could not invite all the students to the campuses. However, this three-day orientation is our effort to bring the university to each student," she said. Reflecting on her student days, she said failure is a big part of success and success comes only with consistent efforts. "It is very important to keep trying. At DSEU, we will help you 'learn how to learn'. Remember to be persistent in your efforts and live each day as one," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

