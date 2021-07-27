  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17

Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17

The university will admit 6,000 students in the first round, of which 4,500 will join diploma courses and 1,500 will join degree courses. It has 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes, including BA in digital media, business management, data analytics and aesthetics and beauty.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 11:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Focus On Skills: Vice Chancellor
Delhi Skill University Launches 11 UG Courses, Admissions To Begin From Tomorrow
Delhi University Admission 2021: First Online Open Session Held For DU Aspirants
Prime Minister Reviews Issue Of OBC, EWS Reservation In All-India Quota In Medical Colleges
IIT, IIM Researchers Make Breakthrough In Pricing 'Carbon Risk'
Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17
DSEU extends application deadline in view of the delay in Class 10, 12 result
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has extended the last date of registration for its programmes to August 17 in view of the delay in Class 10 and 12 results, its Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said on Tuesday.

The university will admit 6,000 students in the first round, of which 4,500 will join diploma courses and 1,500 will join degree courses.

It has 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes, including BA in digital media, business management, data analytics and aesthetics and beauty.

"Given that exam results have been delayed, Class 10 and Class 12 results have been delayed, DSEU has decided to extend the date of registration. Now the date has been extended to August 17," the Vice Chancellor said in a video posted on the university's official Twitter handle.

Ms Vohra had earlier told PTI that the university is logging 30,000 visitors on its website daily. "At least 5,000 registration forms have been filled while 16,000 students have started the registration process but not completed it," she had said earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Admission 2021: First Online Open Session Held For DU Aspirants
Delhi University Admission 2021: First Online Open Session Held For DU Aspirants
Prime Minister Reviews Issue Of OBC, EWS Reservation In All-India Quota In Medical Colleges
Prime Minister Reviews Issue Of OBC, EWS Reservation In All-India Quota In Medical Colleges
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................