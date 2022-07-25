  • Home
DSEU Announces Last Date To Apply For Undergraduate Courses, Diploma

The last date to apply for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design at DSEU is July 27.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 10:42 pm IST

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
New Delhi:

The last date to apply for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is July 27, the university said on Monday. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for undergraduate programs is August 15.

"Last date to apply for Diploma programs and BA Digital Media and Design is 27th July 2022. Last date to apply for Undergraduate programs is 15th August 2022," DSEU tweeted.

For the second batch of the university, the Kejriwal government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes (except BTech) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the BTech programmes and five PG programmes.

Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programmes – B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.

The programmes are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which include three new campuses – Dr H J Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir CV Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus. The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
