Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati

President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to Assam. She virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects of the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 4:23 pm IST

Droupadi Murmu inaugurated several projects in Assam.
Guwahati:

President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects on Thursday from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. These include the inauguration of the supercomputer facility, 'Param Kamrupa', under the National Supercomputing Mission, and a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati.

Ms Murmu also virtually inaugurated the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in Assam and laid the foundation stones for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

She was accompanied by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar, II Guwahati director T G Sitharam and other dignitaries. The President is on a two-day visit to Assam and it will conclude on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
