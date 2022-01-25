Drones Developed By IIT Guwahati Startup Part Of Republic Day Event

  • Home
Image credit: IIT Guwahati

Drones developed by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati startup Drones Tech Lab will perform a drone show at the Republic Day event in Kamrup, the first of its kind in the north-east region.

Drones Tech Lab is a startup at IIT Guwahati Research Park incubated by India Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta Innovation Park. Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited is one of its key investors. It is an “end-to-end autonomous drone integrated solution provider targeting global drone industry leveraging software, hardware and data analysis systems.”

The drones developed by the IIT Guwahati start-up are providing solutions in several domains such as disaster management, agriculture, survey, and mapping, the institute said.

“Since the inauguration of the Drone Centre at IIT Guwahati, there have been several projects where the use of drones is sought for faster data collection, whether it is a land survey, river mapping, agriculture, and healthcare and disaster management. IIT Guwahati will maximize its efforts to provide drone-based services to the state and the region considering the difficult terrain. The present drone show at the R-day event will help in publicising this technology for the benefit of the masses,” Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said.

Drones Tech Lab has catered to different markets in states like Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya, the institute said.

