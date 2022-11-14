Dream Big, Dream For New And Developed India: President Droupadi Murmu To Children

  • Home
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 3:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India. Addressing students from various schools, who met her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), the president urged them to stay connected with India’s culture and always respect their parents and love the motherland. President Murmu said childhood is the most beautiful phase of life. "Children are accepted as they are. This is what makes them so alive. Today we are celebrating this innocence and purity of children," she said.

The President said every new generation brings new possibilities and new dreams. "This is a new era of technological and information revolution. Children are now aware about various domestic, social and environmental issues. With the advent of technology, knowledge and information are now at their fingertips," she said. "So, it is all the more important that we make more efforts to teach them the right values and involve them in various activities and discussions. We can also learn a lot from children," Murmu said.

The President advised children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India, adding that dreams of today may become a reality tomorrow. President Murmu advised them to think about the kind of India they want to live in when they grow up, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She urged them to follow the path of duty without worrying about the result which will eventually lead them to great success.

The President said the path they choose today would determine the journey of India in the coming days and advised them to keep their inner child alive even as they grow up. November 14 is celebrated as 'Children's Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

