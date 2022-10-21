DRDO's Centre Of Excellence Soon At IIT Jodhpur

Image credit: Press Release IIT Jodhpur tied up with DRDO for Centre of Excellence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Jodhpur) has tied up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for establishing a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur on October 20. The MoU was exchanged between Prof. Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur, and Secretary, DRDO, at Gandhinagar in presence of Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister. ALSO READ | IIT Roorkee Based Startup Wins DRDO's “Dare to Dream 3.0" Contest

The Centre of Excellence will pursue directed research in Desert Welfare Technologies, Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems, Artificial Intelligence for Information and Wargaming Technologies. Along with this, the Centre of Excellence will also undertake science and technology initiatives. "The research will be carried out by the faculty members and students of IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with different laboratories of DRDO as well as Industry and other academic/ research institutes," the release read.

The Centre of Excellence will be headed by a director whose appointment will be made by the governing council of the Centre. Besides, Senior Academicians nominated by the Director, IIT Jodhpur, Dean (R and D) and Registrar will be members of the Governing Council from IIT Jodhpur. Along with this, the Research Advisory Board will also have members from IIT Jodhpur, the release read.

Prof Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “The MoU provides a very significant opportunity to create an alliance between DRDO, IIT Jodhpur and industries to develop technology for making India self-reliant in defence technologies not only today but also to facilitate development of futuristic technologies for the world, driven completely by the practical needs of the modern battlefield.”