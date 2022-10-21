DRDO's Centre Of Excellence Soon At IIT Jodhpur

The Centre of Excellence will pursue directed research in Desert Welfare Technologies, Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems, Artificial Intelligence for Information and Wargaming Technologies

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 3:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur, Algo8 AI Collaborate To Make Oil Refining In Petroleum, Allied Industries More Efficient
IIT Jodhpur School Of Liberal Arts Launches New Centre On Arts, Digital Immersion
IIT Jodhpur Sets Up Civil And Infrastructure Engineering Department. A First In IITs
IIT Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Inaugurates Centre For Sustainable Drinking Water
IIT Jodhpur Introduces Two New 4-Year BS Programmes
IIT Jodhpur Organises Youth Conclave; Over 300 Students From 50 Institutions Participate
DRDO's Centre Of Excellence Soon At IIT Jodhpur
IIT Jodhpur tied up with DRDO for Centre of Excellence
Image credit: Press Release

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Jodhpur) has tied up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for establishing a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur on October 20. The MoU was exchanged between Prof. Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur, and Secretary, DRDO, at Gandhinagar in presence of Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister. ALSO READ | IIT Roorkee Based Startup Wins DRDO's “Dare to Dream 3.0" Contest

The Centre of Excellence will pursue directed research in Desert Welfare Technologies, Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems, Artificial Intelligence for Information and Wargaming Technologies. Along with this, the Centre of Excellence will also undertake science and technology initiatives. "The research will be carried out by the faculty members and students of IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with different laboratories of DRDO as well as Industry and other academic/ research institutes," the release read.

The Centre of Excellence will be headed by a director whose appointment will be made by the governing council of the Centre. Besides, Senior Academicians nominated by the Director, IIT Jodhpur, Dean (R and D) and Registrar will be members of the Governing Council from IIT Jodhpur. Along with this, the Research Advisory Board will also have members from IIT Jodhpur, the release read.

Prof Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “The MoU provides a very significant opportunity to create an alliance between DRDO, IIT Jodhpur and industries to develop technology for making India self-reliant in defence technologies not only today but also to facilitate development of futuristic technologies for the world, driven completely by the practical needs of the modern battlefield.”

Click here for more Education News
DRDO
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras, NASA Researchers Study Microbial Interactions In ISS To Make Space Travel Safer
IIT Madras, NASA Researchers Study Microbial Interactions In ISS To Make Space Travel Safer
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here
ICSI CSEET 2023: Registration Window Open; Apply By December 15
ICSI CSEET 2023: Registration Window Open; Apply By December 15
IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27
IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................