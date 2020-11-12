DRDO Scholarship Scheme For Girls: Registration Open; Apply At Rac.gov.in By November 15

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched the DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, space engineering and rocketry, avionics, or aircraft engineering in through Aeronautics Research and Development Board, AR&DB. The registration process has begun on August 15 and the last date to apply is November 15, 2020, on rac.gov.in.

“AR&DB has been mandated to nurture quality aeronautics human power in the country since its inception in 1971. This scholarship scheme would attract such women power from various institutes through a transparent process with an objective to tap the talent of bright students across the country,” the DRDO has said.

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) is accepting online applications for 30 scholarships. Selected students will receive scholarships of up to Rs 1,86,000 per year.

“Number of scholarships are limited to 20 for Under Graduate and 10 for Post Graduate students pursuing their respective degrees at the academic institutes,” read the notice.

DRDO Scholarship 2020: Selection Process

First-year undergraduate (B.E./B.Tech./BSc. Engg.) scholarship (for 4-yr full-time course) will be based on the merit of JEE (Main). Candidates without valid JEE (Main) score will not be considered. First-year postgraduate (M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc. Engg.) scholarship (for 2 yr full-time course) will be based on the valid GATE score on merit basis. The candidates without a valid GATE score will not be considered.

All the undergraduate students who are applying for the scholarship should have cleared the JEE Main exam and have a valid score. While the postgraduate students will be required to secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying exam (graduation level: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. Engineering or equivalent). Candidate should also have a valid GATE score.

Candidates pursuing a dual degree course or integrated master’s degree are also eligible to apply and receive this scholarship only for the first four years.

DRDO Scholarship 2020: How to apply

Visit the official website- rac.gov.in

Navigate to a section that reads scholarship for female engineering students

Select your profile (graduate or postgraduate)

Fill the application form and upload the documents for verification purposes

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

DRDO Scholarship 2020: Documents Required

(a) A scanned copy of each of the requisite certificates with the online scholarship application.

(b) Recent passport size colour photograph

(d) Aadhaar Card

(e) Proof of admission

(f) Fees details

(g) Certificate from Institute

(h) A printout of the finally submitted/Locked online application for your reference