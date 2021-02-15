Last Date To Apply For DRDO Online Courses On AI, Cyber Security; Details Here

  • Home
DRDO Online Courses 2021: Registration for the two short-term online courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and Cyber security offered by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) will end today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 1:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DRDO Online Courses 2021: Registration for the two short term online courses, on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and Cyber Security, offered by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) will end today, February 15. Defence Institute of Advanced Technology is an autonomous organization funded by the Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

For admission, candidates will have to appear and qualify in entrance tests. Candidates with a graduate degree in any stream are eligible to write the entrance tests.

Cyber Security Course

The duration of the programme is 12 weeks. The training sessions will be offered by leading academics, experts from DRDO, industry, and cyber security think-tanks.

After completion of the course, candidates will become DIAT Certified Information Assurance Professionals.

The fee for this course is Rs 15,000, which needs to be paid after qualifying in the entrance test.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Course

The duration of the training and certification course is 12 weeks. It will offer both fundamentals and advanced topics of AI and ML. The training sessions will be offered by leading academics, experts from DRDO, national and international AI professionals from industry and AI think-tanks.

The fee for this course is Rs 17,700, which candidates will have to pay only after qualifying in the entrance exam.

Candidates who complete this programme will become DIAT Certified Artificial Intelligence Professionals.

