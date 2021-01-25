DRDO Offers Short-Term Online Courses In Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology managed by the Department of Defence Research and Development under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started two short-term online programmes on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and Cyber security. There will be a daily two-hour long online session on five days a week. The interested candidates will have to appear for separate entrance tests for whichever course they wish to pursue. Candidates with a graduate degree in any stream will be eligible for the entrance tests. The entrance tests will be free of cost but the course fee will be Rs 15,00 each which will have to be paid after qualifying the entrance exam.

The registration for both entrance tests will begin on January 28 at the official website diat.ac.in. The last date to register is February 15. Those who qualify the entrance test will have to pay the admission fee by February 26 to confirm their admission.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme

It is a 12-weeks certification course with subjects such as Probability theory, Pattern recognition, Big data analytics, Computer vision,Natural language processing, Augmented reality, Deep learning and related subjects.

The entrance test will be conducted on February 20, 2021. The candidates must prepare following topics for the entrance exam-- Knowledge of any programming language, basics of algorithms, basics of databases, data structures, modular mathematics, statistics, and probability theory. The result will be declared on February 22, 2021.

Direct link to register for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) entrance test.

Cyber Security

It is also a 12-weeks online certification course dealing in fundamentals of cyber security and advanced topics such as forensic and incident response, system programming, reverse engineering and malware analysis, basic and advanced vulnerability analysis, exploit mitigation and penetration testing followed by the tools and techniques for Cyber Security professionals.

The entrance test will be conducted on February 21, 2021. The candidates must prepare following topics for the entrance exam-- Fundamentals of Operating system, networking, system software, data structures and knowledge of programming languages. The result will be declared on February 22, 20221.

Direct link to register for Cyber Security entrance test.