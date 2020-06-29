DRDO Notifies Scholarship Scheme for Girls

Registration will start on July 19 and candidates can apply till September 30.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched ‘DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls’ through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB). “This scholarship scheme would attract such women power from various institutes through a transparent process with an objective to tap the talent of bright students across the country,” the DRDO has said. Registration will start on July 19 and candidates can apply till September 30.

Official notification

Girls / Women students studying in first year of Under Graduate (BE/B.Tech: full time four year degree) and Post Graduate (M.Tech/ ME: two year full time degree course) are eligible for the DRDO Scholarship Scheme for girls in in Aerospace Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Space Engineering & Rocketry, Avionics, Aircraft Engineering.

Under graduate students should have cleared JEE Main and have a valid score.

Postgraduate students should have scored minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam (graduation level: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. Engineering or equivalent). In cases where the conversion formula is not obtainable, CGPA/ CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60%, as per AICTE guidelines. Candidate should have a valid GATE (General Aptitude Test in Engineering) score.

The merit will be based on JEE Main or GATE score.

There are 20 scholarships for undergraduate students and 10 for postgraduate students. Undergraduate students will receive Rs.1,20,000 per year or annual fees whichever is less for a maximum period of four years and postgraduate students will receive Rs.15,500 per month subject to Rs.1,86,000 per year for a maximum period of two years.