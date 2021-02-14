DRDO, Indian Institute Of Science (IISc) To Establish Centre Of Excellence

  • Home
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on February 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish JTAP centre of excellence (JTAP-CoE) at IISc campus.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on February 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish JTAP centre of excellence (JTAP-CoE) at IISc campus, to expand the scope and objective of the existing Joint Advanced Technology Programme (JATP).

The agreement was signed by IISc director Prof Govindan Rangarajanand Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DDR&D, and Chairman, DRDO, at a virtual event.

The centre will enable directed basic and applied research, and engage with premier research institutes through multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional collaborations. Focused research efforts at the Centre will lead to the realisation of indigenous state-of-the-art technologies in critical areas, IISc said.

Under the MoU, DRDO will equip the Joint Advanced Technology Programme with advanced and unique research facilities. It will enable the faculty members and scholars to conduct advanced research and utilise technology outcomes for futuristic applications.

DRDO scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars in addressing challenging scientific problems to find innovative solutions in five identified thrust areas – advanced aerospace systems and materials, high temperature materials, micro and nano systems science and technology, artificial intelligence and robotics, and quantum technologies.

During the event, Dr Reddy highlighted JATP was created by former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in 1983, while leading the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

Dr Reddy emphasised on expanding research activities for defence and security by incorporating the future technology requirements of other DRDO technology clusters and associated laboratories.

Prof Rangarajan said IISc has very strong on-going research programmes in the identified thrust areas. IISc has recently launched a major programme in AI and robotics and created ARTPARK(AI and Robotics Technology Park).

