DRDO To Establish Defence Research Cell At IIT Hyderabad

The research cell at IIT Hyderabad will be created as an extension of the DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Chennai, the institute said.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 6, 2020 2:47 pm IST

DRDO research cell at IIT Hyderabad
Image credit: IIT Hyderabad

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on July 6, has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad to create a research cell focusing on scientific and applied research in advanced technologies for defence at the institute.

The research cell at IIT Hyderabad will be created as an extension of the DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Chennai. It will focus on technologies such as advanced material and processing, sensors for defense applications, hardware and algorithms for artificial intelligence-based applications, technologies for space applications, adaptive optics and image processing and quantum technologies, the institute said.

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairperson of DRDO, addressing the event, said: “This memorandum of understanding (MOU) is aimed at bringing together the capabilities of DRDO and IIT Hyderabad, in order to achieve greater heights in indigenous technology through collaborative research. This DRDO- IIT Hyderabad Research Cell will ensure seamless execution of different projects between DRDO and IIT Hyderabad.”

The research cell will facilitate directed basic and applied research by engaging faculty and researchers at academic institutions, technology centers and other renowned institutes in the country through defined research programs based on their research capabilities, IIT Hyderabad said.

B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “This cell will support various research areas at IIT Hyderabad that can not only focus on fundamental science but also can bring out indigenous technologies and solutions through strong collaboration with scientists of DRDO.”

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................