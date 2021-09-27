DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh Calls Applications For One-Year Apprenticeship

DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh has invited applications for 1-year apprenticeship

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications for one-year apprenticeship. Shortlisted apprentices will be posted at DRDO’s Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre). Candidates willing to register shall visit the official website of DRDO and submit the application forms.

Application form can be downloaded from the website www.drdo.gov.in. The candidates are required to send duly filled application along with desired documents/certificates by post to Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Him Parisar, Plot No. 01, Sector 37A, Chandigarh (UT) – 160036. The envelope should be super scribed with the trade name applied for.

No Interview will be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, DGRE for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates (as per the vacancies indicated above) and will prepare a list for selection.

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualifications). Only selected candidates will be informed by office letter.

Graduate degree holders, who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification, shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the Act.

The period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship.

Applications belonging to SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribes), OBC (Other Backward Classes) – Non Creamy layer shall produce their caste certificates in prescribed format issued by the competent authority.

Selected candidates have to submit the medical fitness certificate at the time of joining.

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he or she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement.

The apprentices will not be provided any hostel accommodations or transport by this establishment during the training period.