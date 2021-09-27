  • Home
  • Education
  • DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh Calls Applications For One-Year Apprenticeship

DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh Calls Applications For One-Year Apprenticeship

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications for one-year apprenticeship.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 2:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICMAI Defers CMA Inter, Final June 2021 Exams; Merges With December Session
COVID-19: BMC To Hold Vaccination Sessions For Women, Students, Teachers
Declare Vidyasagar's Birth Anniversary As Teacher's Day: Bengali Outfit Urges Mamata Banerjee
Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Asks Delhi Education Department To Fill Up Vacancies
Jharkhand Chief Minister Felicitates Tribal Students Selected For Scholarship To Study In UK
DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh Calls Applications For One-Year Apprenticeship
DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh has invited applications for 1-year apprenticeship
New Delhi:

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications for one-year apprenticeship. Shortlisted apprentices will be posted at DRDO’s Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre). Candidates willing to register shall visit the official website of DRDO and submit the application forms.

Application form can be downloaded from the website www.drdo.gov.in. The candidates are required to send duly filled application along with desired documents/certificates by post to Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Him Parisar, Plot No. 01, Sector 37A, Chandigarh (UT) – 160036. The envelope should be super scribed with the trade name applied for.

No Interview will be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, DGRE for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates (as per the vacancies indicated above) and will prepare a list for selection.

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualifications). Only selected candidates will be informed by office letter.

Graduate degree holders, who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification, shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the Act.

The period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship.

Applications belonging to SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribes), OBC (Other Backward Classes) – Non Creamy layer shall produce their caste certificates in prescribed format issued by the competent authority.

Selected candidates have to submit the medical fitness certificate at the time of joining.

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he or she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement.

The apprentices will not be provided any hostel accommodations or transport by this establishment during the training period.

Click here for more Education News
DRDO
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 Counselling Starts Today; Details Here
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 Counselling Starts Today; Details Here
IIT Madras Students To Host Technical Awareness Contest For Schoolchildren
IIT Madras Students To Host Technical Awareness Contest For Schoolchildren
Government School Teacher Suspended In Rajasthan Over Fake Certificates
Government School Teacher Suspended In Rajasthan Over Fake Certificates
MBA Admission: 5 Management Entrance Exams Other Than CAT
MBA Admission: 5 Management Entrance Exams Other Than CAT
DU Cut-Off 2021: Check Science Cut-Off Marks Of Top Colleges From Last Year
DU Cut-Off 2021: Check Science Cut-Off Marks Of Top Colleges From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................