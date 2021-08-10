Dr R Velraj Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of Anna University

Image credit: annauniv.edu Dr R Velraj has been appointed new Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Professor Dr R Velraj Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, for three years.

Dr Velraj, has a teaching experience of 33 years, according to an official release. He has worked as Director, Institute for Energy Studies at Anna University, and as Director, Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM. He is presently working as a professor at the Institute of Energy Studies, Anna University.

“He has a vast research experience having published 193 research papers in Indexed Journals with H-Index 52 and citations more than 10,000. He has also presented 29 papers in International Academic/Research events and organised 4 International Academic/Research events. He has presented 31 research papers in National Level Conferences and authored 3 books. In addition, he has executed 15 research projects worth Rs 17.85 crore. He has guided 33 PhD scholars and 2 MS students. He has 2 patents and 6 Memorandum of Understandings to his credit,” a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Prof Velraj formulated three PhD courses in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, introduced 9 new courses for Master of Engineering and was involved in the formulation of two academic programmes for Master of Engineering at Anna University, it said.

“He is familiar with the University Administration having 14 years of administrative experience as Director, Deputy Director and Head of the Division. Besides, he has also functioned as Member of Board of Studies, Member of Academic Council in Anna University and various Educational Institutions,” the release said.