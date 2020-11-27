Dr BS Ghuman Resigns As Vice-Chancellor Of Punjabi University

  • Home
The charge has been given to Additional Chief Secretary Forests and Wildlife Ravneet Kaur till further orders, informed a tweet shared by the Government of Punjab.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 9:51 am IST

Image credit: www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in
Chandigarh:

Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the Punjabi University, Patiala Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore on Thursday accepted the resignation of Dr BS Ghuman as Vice-Chancellor.

The charge has been given to Additional Chief Secretary Forests and Wildlife Ravneet Kaur till further orders, informed a tweet shared by the Government of Punjab.

Ghuman who was granted an extension for three years in September this year has resigned on November 17 from the post.

The university was allegedly facing financial difficulties and Ghuman had been unable to get the institution out of the mess, since taking charge in 2017.

However, in his resignation, Ghuman has allegedly cited personal reasons for the decision.

