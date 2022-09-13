Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link

AUD admission 2022 UG application starts

The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the online registration for admission to undergarduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on September 12. The online application process for AUD UG admission will continue till October 12. Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in for admission to undergraduate programmes. Applicants can log in to the admission portal through their registered CUET 2022 application number only.

Based on the scores obtained in the CUET 2022, the university will likely call the candidates for counselling. “The admission portal of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi is live since 12.09.2022 for UG admissions. A total of 800 plus (approximately) registration has been received, as of now, at the university portal,” a university statement said today.

AUD Admission 2022: Application Process

Click on the tab “Online Application Form”. Candidates will be directed to the application form page. Click on "New Registration" Enter CUET Application Number Enter Date of Birth Enter the Captcha Click on Register Candidates will receive an email from noreply@samarth.edu.in with a verification code to verify registration. Enter the OTP received on the registered email to verify the account. Enter the Captcha Click on “Submit OTP” After successful verification, login to start the application process

AUD Application Form UG: Direct Link

Candidates will be required to upload documents including photographs and signature in the next process of AUD application process. Candidates will also have to select the programme in which the candidate intends to study. Academic details starting from Class 10th will also have to be added in the Ambedkar University 2022 application form.