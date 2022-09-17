Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Begins UG Admission Application Through CUET 2022; New Courses, Total Seats

Ambedkar University admission 2022

The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) which already started the online registration for admission to undergarduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on September 12 has released the admission brochure. As many as four new programmes -- BA (H) Political Science, BBA (IEV) in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development, MA Criminology and MA Comparative Literature have been launched this academic year at Ambedkar University.

The online application process for AUD UG admission will continue till October 12. Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in for admission to undergraduate programmes. Applicants can log in to the admission portal through their registered CUET 2022 application number only. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG 2022 results on September 16 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

AUD will admit 1,123 students in 19 UG programmes, it said in a statement. Of the 19, a university statement said, admissions to 18 UG programmes will be through CUET while admission to the remaining one will be through Common Management Admission Committee (CMAC).

Here’s the list of UG programmes offered through CUET 2022.