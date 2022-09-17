Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Begins UG Admission Application Through CUET 2022; New Courses, Total Seats

  • Home
AUD Admission 2022: As many as four new programmes -- BA (H) Political Science, BBA (IEV) in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development, MA Criminology and MA Comparative Literature have been launched this academic year at Ambedkar University.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 4:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) which already started the online registration for admission to undergarduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on September 12 has released the admission brochure. As many as four new programmes -- BA (H) Political Science, BBA (IEV) in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development, MA Criminology and MA Comparative Literature have been launched this academic year at Ambedkar University.

The online application process for AUD UG admission will continue till October 12. Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in for admission to undergraduate programmes. Applicants can log in to the admission portal through their registered CUET 2022 application number only. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG 2022 results on September 16 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

AUD will admit 1,123 students in 19 UG programmes, it said in a statement. Of the 19, a university statement said, admissions to 18 UG programmes will be through CUET while admission to the remaining one will be through Common Management Admission Committee (CMAC).

Here’s the list of UG programmes offered through CUET 2022.

  1. Bachelor Of Business Administration (BBA)
  2. BA (Honours) History
  3. BVoc Retail Management
  4. BVoc Tourism And Hospitality
  5. BVoc Early Childhood Centre Management And Entrepreneurship
  6. BVoc Accounting And Finance
  7. BA Global Studies
  8. BA Sustainable Urbanism
  9. BA Social Sciences And Humanities
  10. BA Law And Politics
  11. BA (Honours) Hindi
  12. BA (Honours) Psychology
  13. BA (Honours) Social Sciences And Humanities
  14. BA (Honours) Sociology
  15. BA (Honours) Economics
  16. BA (Honours) English
  17. BA (Honours) Mathematics
