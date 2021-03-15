Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute Extends Application Date For Research Scholarships

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute in Maharashtra has extended the application submission date for scholarships for research students. The students can apply for BARTI research scholarships till April 15. They are only available for the reserved students under the Scheduled Caste category.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Research Fellowship (BANRF)-2019 will be given to a total of 106 research students. The interested students can apply at the official website barti.maharashtra.gov.in.



The scholarship has two parts-- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Junior Research Fellowship (BANJRF) for first and second year and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Senior Research Fellowship (BANSRF).

The scholarship is given for 5 years. In case the candidates are unable to complete their PhD within the given time, the scholarship will not be extended.

Under the scholarship scheme, Rs 31,000 will be given per month. Further, Rs 35,000 will be given in case of any up-gradation certificate if the candidates complete their junior research fellowship and move to senior research fellowship.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed postgraduate examination in any branch from a recognised college, institute or university. They should be registered for PhD D in top 100 universities of 2019 rank by (NIRF National Institute of Ranking Framework).

The applicants who are already getting any benefit from another scholarship scheme will not be eligible for this scholarship.

Steps to apply for scholarship

Step 1: Visit the official website barti.in

Step 2: Click on new user tab and fill up registration form with details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, domicile status, SSC certificate number, email id, user name and password.

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Submit the application

Documents Required

The candidates will have to upload the soft copies of passport-size photograph, identity card which can be Aadhar card, passport, voter card, driving license or utility bills, birth certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, caste validity certificate, Senior Secondary Certificate passing marksheet, certificate, higher secondary certificate marksheet, certificate, PG marksheet and certificate, PhD admission letter, and soft copy of signature.

Branch-wise distribution

Out of 106 candidates, 36 will be female with 12 students Humanities, 8 in Science, 6 in Commerce and 6 in other subjects. Rest of the scholarships will be given to male and transgender candidates.

The students will be selected on the basis of their PET, NET and SET scores. They will then participate in the document verification process and the final list of the beneficiaries will be posted.