  • Home
  • Education
  • DPCC Signs MoU With IIT Kanpur For Study On Real-Time Apportionment Of Pollutants

DPCC Signs MoU With IIT Kanpur For Study On Real-Time Apportionment Of Pollutants

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for a study on real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 4:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule Announced For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats; Details Here
IIT Gandhinagar's Model To Accurately Assess Rainfall-Induced Damages In Road Networks
NBE Declares DNB PDCET 2021 Result; Counselling Schedule Soon
AP EAMCET Counselling Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET Result 2021: How To Download Scorecards From Official Website
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result To Be Announced Today
DPCC Signs MoU With IIT Kanpur For Study On Real-Time Apportionment Of Pollutants
IIT Kanpur and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has signed an agreement to study real-time apportionment of pollutant
New Delhi:

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for a study on real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. The minister said that the duration of the study will be of 23 months. He said that it will be the first-of-its-kind effort to understand the source of pollution on real-time basis.

"Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur had made a presentation before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February. All modalities have been completed and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with IIT-Kanpur for real-time apportionment of pollutants study. A report will be submitted after the study and the government will find the solution accordingly," Mr Rai said in a press conference. He said there are many studies available but the real-time source of pollution in Delhi is not accurately known.

Mr Rai said this study will help find solution to this situation. The move was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month. According to officials of the environment department, the Rs 12-crore project will help identify the factors responsible for increase in air pollution at any spot in Delhi such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning and emissions from industries.

A mobile laboratory equipped with instruments will scour various areas in Delhi. There will be a supersite where data will be collected and interpreted for necessary action, officials said. Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution, Mr Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Jodhpur Offers BTech Programmes In 'Flexible Academic Structure'
IIT Jodhpur Offers BTech Programmes In 'Flexible Academic Structure'
NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule Announced For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats; Details Here
NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule Announced For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats; Details Here
IIT Gandhinagar's Model To Accurately Assess Rainfall-Induced Damages In Road Networks
IIT Gandhinagar's Model To Accurately Assess Rainfall-Induced Damages In Road Networks
IIT Guwahati Transfers To Industry Partner Energy-Efficient Cookstoves Technology Developed By Researchers
IIT Guwahati Transfers To Industry Partner Energy-Efficient Cookstoves Technology Developed By Researchers
NBE Declares DNB PDCET 2021 Result; Counselling Schedule Soon
NBE Declares DNB PDCET 2021 Result; Counselling Schedule Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................