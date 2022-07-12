Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 around 10 PM. Sources in NTA told Careers360, "the CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released between 9- 10 PM." Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

To download the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use application number and date of birth. CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15 to August 20.

Around 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for CUET UG 2022 which will be held in two slots; 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said.

CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download