  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download

CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released around 10 pm, sources in NTA told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 8:07 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia
CUET UG 2022 From July 15; Six Quick Tips On How To Ace Your Exams
CUET UG 2022: 98 Per Cent Candidates Will Get Exam Centre In Their Chosen City, Says UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today; Check Time, Credentials Required To Download
CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How To Download
CUET 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Confirms NTA
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download
CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 around 10 PM. Sources in NTA told Careers360, "the CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released between 9- 10 PM." Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

To download the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use application number and date of birth. CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15 to August 20.

Around 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for CUET UG 2022 which will be held in two slots; 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said.

CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
  3. CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  4. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
CUET B.A.
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement New Education Policy At Pre-Primary Level
Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement New Education Policy At Pre-Primary Level
Students Taking Admission In Colleges To Give Undertaking Not To Indulge In Ragging
Students Taking Admission In Colleges To Give Undertaking Not To Indulge In Ragging
Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia
Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Release NIRF Ranking 2022 On July 15
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Release NIRF Ranking 2022 On July 15
Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................