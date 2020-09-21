  • Home
  • Education
  • DOST Telangana 2020: TSCHE To Release Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in

DOST Telangana 2020: TSCHE To Release Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in

DOST Telangana 2020: To check the first allotment list of DOST 2020, candidates can visit the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kanpur University Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared At Kanpuruniversity.org, Counselling From September 21
EFLU Admit Card 2020 Released For UG Courses At Efluniversity.ac.in, Details Here
Punjab Government Allows Opening Of Institutions For PhD Students, PG Technical Courses
IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 Admission: Application For BTech Starts, Register Online Till October 15
JNUSU Demands Phased Return Of Senior Students To Campus
Pondicherry University To Hold Open Book Exam For Final-Semester Students
DOST Telangana 2020: TSCHE To Release Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in
DOST Telangana Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) first allotment list for undergraduate programmes will be issued today. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) regulates admission through DOST to UG programmes in the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University. Candidates can check the first allotment list on dost.cgg.gov.in. The shortlisted applicants in the first phase of DOST Telangana 2020 seat allotment today can participate in the online counselling process.

Registration on the single-window portal, DOST, began on August 24 and continued till September 7, 2020. Students can either accept the seat allotted by DOST today or they can proceed for the second round of seat allocation to get admission in their desired college. Students have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admission to the college. Students who get admission in the college have to report to the corresponding college between October 10 and October 15.

Telangana DOST 2020 1st Seat Allotment: To Check

Candidates who have been allotted seats on the first list will be informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and email ids. The DOST portal will also update the list of first allottees. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the first DOST Telangana Allotment list --

  • Visit the official website

  • Click on the designated link for DOST 1st seat allotment

  • On the next window, view and check the Telangana DOST allotment result

Telangana DOST 2020: Phase 2 Registration

Candidates will be allowed to register for the second phase of DOST registration till September 26. However, web options for registration will continue till September 26. The Phase 2 seat allotment will be released on October 1.

Click here for more Education News
DOST Telangana Allotment Telangana Dost Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 After Six Months' Gap
Schools Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 After Six Months' Gap
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Begins Tomorrow
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Begins Tomorrow
CUCET Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
CUCET Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Quashes NLSIU Bengaluru’s Notification For Holding Separate Entrance Exam
NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Quashes NLSIU Bengaluru’s Notification For Holding Separate Entrance Exam
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Released At Cportal.jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Released At Cportal.jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................