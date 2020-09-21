DOST Telangana Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in

The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) first allotment list for undergraduate programmes will be issued today. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) regulates admission through DOST to UG programmes in the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University. Candidates can check the first allotment list on dost.cgg.gov.in. The shortlisted applicants in the first phase of DOST Telangana 2020 seat allotment today can participate in the online counselling process.

Registration on the single-window portal, DOST, began on August 24 and continued till September 7, 2020. Students can either accept the seat allotted by DOST today or they can proceed for the second round of seat allocation to get admission in their desired college. Students have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admission to the college. Students who get admission in the college have to report to the corresponding college between October 10 and October 15.

Telangana DOST 2020 1st Seat Allotment: To Check

Candidates who have been allotted seats on the first list will be informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and email ids. The DOST portal will also update the list of first allottees. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the first DOST Telangana Allotment list --

Visit the official website

Click on the designated link for DOST 1st seat allotment

On the next window, view and check the Telangana DOST allotment result

Telangana DOST 2020: Phase 2 Registration

Candidates will be allowed to register for the second phase of DOST registration till September 26. However, web options for registration will continue till September 26. The Phase 2 seat allotment will be released on October 1.