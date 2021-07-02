  • Home
  • Education
  • DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins

DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins

TS DOST 2021 registration: The admission process will be held in three phases. Phase 1 registrations started on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 15. The second phase registrations will take place between July 23 and 27 and the third phase from August 5 to 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 12:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
GATE COAP 2021: Round 4 Seat Allotment Offers Released
GATE COAP 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 13
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Declares Stray Vacancy Round Result
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Web Options Entry To Begin At Apeamcet.nic.in
DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins
DOST 2021 phase 1 registration begins (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started registrations on the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal, for students seeking admission to different undergraduate programmes offered by the state-run universities.

The admission process will be held in three phases. Phase 1 registrations started on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 15. The second phase registrations will take place between July 23 and 27 and the third phase from August 5 to 10.

DOST 2021 phase 1 registration fee is Rs 200 and it is to be paid online. For the second and third phases, the registration fee is Rs 400.

There are three steps to complete the registration process – pre-registration, fee payment, and registration.

After registration, students need to exercise their web option. The facility for the first round will start tomorrow, July 3.

Classes for the first year undergraduate students in Telangana will begin on September 1, as per the DOST 2021 schedule.

There are three ways to register on the DOST portal. Students, who have studied under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can register for DOST through the ‘T App Folio Mobile App’ based photo authentication, an official statement said.

If students have already linked their Aadhaar numbers with their mobile numbers, they can register on the DOST website with mobile OTP authentication.

“In case, his/her Aadhaar number is not seeded with mobile number, the students shall link his or his parent’s mobile number to the student’s Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres,” an official statement said.

Students can also visit a MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication and DOST registration, it said.

DOST offers a single window for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at state-run universities of Telangana.

Apart from these, “admissions for the TSBTET 2 Diploma Courses (DHMCT and D-Pharmacy) are conducted through DOST from the Academic Year 2020-21,” an official statement said.

DOST 2021 Important Dates

Click here for more Education News
Education News DOST Telangana
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Scientists Develop Novel Antifungal Strategy for Fungal Eye Infection
IIT Delhi Scientists Develop Novel Antifungal Strategy for Fungal Eye Infection
IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
Maharashtra: Over 50,000 Poor Students Benefited From Free Lectures
Maharashtra: Over 50,000 Poor Students Benefited From Free Lectures
NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Delay In Counselling Date Today
NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Delay In Counselling Date Today
NEET 2021 Registration Likely Soon, Know How To Apply From Common Service Centres
NEET 2021 Registration Likely Soon, Know How To Apply From Common Service Centres
.......................... Advertisement ..........................