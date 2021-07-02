Image credit: Shutterstock DOST 2021 phase 1 registration begins (representational)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started registrations on the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal, for students seeking admission to different undergraduate programmes offered by the state-run universities.

The admission process will be held in three phases. Phase 1 registrations started on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 15. The second phase registrations will take place between July 23 and 27 and the third phase from August 5 to 10.

DOST 2021 phase 1 registration fee is Rs 200 and it is to be paid online. For the second and third phases, the registration fee is Rs 400.

There are three steps to complete the registration process – pre-registration, fee payment, and registration.

After registration, students need to exercise their web option. The facility for the first round will start tomorrow, July 3.

Classes for the first year undergraduate students in Telangana will begin on September 1, as per the DOST 2021 schedule.

There are three ways to register on the DOST portal. Students, who have studied under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can register for DOST through the ‘T App Folio Mobile App’ based photo authentication, an official statement said.

If students have already linked their Aadhaar numbers with their mobile numbers, they can register on the DOST website with mobile OTP authentication.

“In case, his/her Aadhaar number is not seeded with mobile number, the students shall link his or his parent’s mobile number to the student’s Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres,” an official statement said.

Students can also visit a MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication and DOST registration, it said.

DOST offers a single window for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at state-run universities of Telangana.

Apart from these, “admissions for the TSBTET 2 Diploma Courses (DHMCT and D-Pharmacy) are conducted through DOST from the Academic Year 2020-21,” an official statement said.

DOST 2021 Important Dates