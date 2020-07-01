  • Home
DOST 2020: Telangana Degree Admission Process Begins Today

Telangana degree college admission process begins today. The admission process to over 1000 degree colleges affiliated with six universities in Telangana will be facilitated through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 10:50 am IST

Telangana degree admission process has begun on DOST
New Delhi:

Telangana degree college admission process begins today. The admission process to over 1000 degree colleges affiliated with six universities in Telangana will be facilitated through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). The registration process for phase I begins today and will conclude on July 14, 2020.

Web-options for first phase will be available between July 6 and July 15. Seat allotment result for first phase will be announced on July 22, 2020. The online self-reporting for students who are allotted a seat in phase I will be held from July 23 to July 27, 2020.

Aadhaar number is mandatory for admission in DOST. In order to register for DOST, a student must seed their mobile number with Aadhaar, update name, gender and date of birth as per SSC/Intermediate certificate in Aadhaar in advance.

The application process involves three basic steps for registration - register for DOST ID online; pay registration fee; fill application form; and exercise web options.

Students from other states can also apply for DOST admission. Polytechnic pass students are also eligible to apply. Advance supplementary students in Telangana can apply during the 3rd phase of DOST.

The registration fee for DOST application is Rs. 200 and Rs. 400 in case of late application. DOST will hold three phases of degree admission process.

The first semester for degree courses will begin on September 1, 2020.

