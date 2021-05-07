Don’t Insist On Payment Of Full Fees From Students: AICTE To Colleges

AICTE has asked HEIs not to insist students on payment of full fee and to collect the same in three-four installments

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked higher educational institutions not to insist students on payment of full fee and to collect the same in three-four installments. "Institutions should not insist on full fee payment and collect in 3-4 instalments till normalcy is restored," the technical education regulatory body said in a circular. All the colleges have been directed to display this information on their websites and communicate the same to the students through e-mail.

In its guidelines issued on May 5, AICTE has also instructed institutions to share their internet bandwidth with students from other colleges, institutes in the area that lack a good internet connection.

“Due to the inability of certain students to access internet services, colleges/institutions are advised to allow students of other colleges/institutions in their vicinity to access the internet facility at their colleges/institutions. Hence, colleges/institutions may accordingly permit students of other colleges/institutions to share their campus internet wi-fi facility. Attendance rule may be relaxed in the light of lockdown and unavailability of good bandwidth in certain rural areas,” the circular said.

Termination Of Teachers

AICTE also said that any termination of teachers during lockdown has to be withdrawn and the salary of staff members must be deposited on time. If any faculty member has been fired due to the pandemic, the decision has to be reversed, says AICTE.

Fake News

Considering the second wave of COVID-19, AICTE has asked institutes to discourage fake news and report all such pieces of information being circulated to concerned authorities.

“Various interest groups/individuals are circulating fake news on social media platforms thereby creating misinformation and rumours. Discouraging any such fake news and reporting the matter to concerned authorities would be the prime responsibility of all stakeholders.”

It has also asked institutes to only rely on the information published on government department websites and those on education ministry, AICTE and UGC portals.