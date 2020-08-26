‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement

  • Home
NEET 2020: Students on social media have asked others not to download the NEET 2020 admit card.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 3:55 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: National Testing Agency
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the NEET 2020 admit card at ntaneet.nic.in. Students, who have been protesting for over a month demanding postponement have asked others not to download the NEET 2020 admit card and instead, to take screenshots and save the images.

According to the NTA, out of the 8,58,273 candidates who registered for the JEE Main exam, 6,49,223 have already downloaded the admit card. Candidates who have registered for NEET are not downloading to prevent the government from being able to claim that candidates are ready to write the test on September 13.

“Please don't download NEET admit card just take (a) screenshot and save information. otherwise, if u download NTA will be against us and consider as we agree to give exam,” one student said.

“This is request to every NEET aspirants don't download your admit card for the next 5-6 days,” another social media post said.

Many students have asked the agency to increase the number of JEE Main and NEET exam centres. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that NTA should be directed to open JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 test centres in all the districts so that students have to travel for maximum 2-3 hours to for exams and can go back to their homes the same day.

NTA however, has said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET that sufficient arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of the virus and keep everyone attending the exam centres safe.

The number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843, NTA said.

One student shared the distance between her home and the allotted test centre. “Only 177.9 kilometer...@PMOIndia how about you send me a car or jeep,” she asked.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had suggested alternative arrangements for admission to engineering and medical programmes as conducting JEE and NEET amid pandemic is not favorable.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all Chief Ministers to together move to Supreme Court for postponing NEET 2020, JEE Mains exams as the students are not prepared.

NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020 NEET admit card
